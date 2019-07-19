Ice cream to help Berry family

WEST LIBERTY – For 22 years, West Liberty area churches, groups and individuals have gathered for an Ice Cream Social for fellowship and to raise funds for a local family in need. This year’s event will benefit the Erika and Ryan Berry family.

The Ice Cream Social will be held 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St.

Proceeds from the social will help with expenses from Erika Berry’s breast cancer treatments. She was diagnosed with Stage lllb breast cancer on March 18 after thinking she had complications from weaning their last child. She is being treated at the Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center (OSU) with chemotherapy and will have surgery this fall followed by radiation.

The Ice Cream Social will be hosted by the West Liberty United Methodist Church with help and donations from the West Liberty United Church of Christ, West Liberty Presbyterian Church, West Liberty First Church of God, Bethel, South Union and Oak Grove Mennonite churches, Grace Chapel, Quest churches and the West Liberty Lions Club.

Ryan Berry owns Berry Digital Solutions of West Liberty and just finished a three-year term as the president of the West Liberty Business Association. He graduated from West Liberty-Salem in 2002 and returned to West Liberty after college. Erika Berry was born in Urbana and moved to Texas when she was 4 years old. She returned to Champaign County after college. She was helping with the book work at the company, but is unable to do much due to her treatments.

The Berrys’ blended family of five children includes Hailey who is 14, Zachery and Zoe who are 11, Brody who is 21/2 and Oliver who is 16 months old.

The Ice Cream Social’s a la carte menu will include chicken and noodles, hot chicken, sloppy joe and hot dog sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, pasta salad, cucumbers and onions, creamy and sweet and sour slaws, apple salad, pie, cake, drinks and homemade ice cream. Carry-outs will be available.

Bill Purk and Friends will provide music for the evening.

If unable to attend, checks can be sent to the West Liberty United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 606, West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Write “Benefit” on the Memo Line. For more information, call Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

This Berry family photo shows, from left, Erika holding Brody, Zachary, Zoe, Hailey holding Oliver, and Ryan.

