Style show accepting entries

The Homemaker’s Style Show at the Champaign County Fair is accepting entries from contestants 18 years of age or over and finished with 4-H. All entries must be modeled by the contestant or other person during the Style Show on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m. Entries may be made until the day before judging at the Secretary’s Office at the fairgrounds. Judging will be at the Extension Office on the Wednesday before the fair. Garments are to be left between 8 and 9 a.m. For more information about the Style Show, visit the Champaign County Homemaker’s Style Show Facebook page.

