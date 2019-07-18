UPD conducts drug raids

Urbana police officers conducted raids and searches at three residences July 11-12, charging two men with drug and weapons offenses and gathering evidence against others to present to a future grand jury, according to a news release from Police Chief Matt Lingrell, who said the crimes involve the use and sale of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in the city. He added these searches are part of ongoing drug investigations in the city.

Aaron Cole, 27, of Springfield was taken into custody at 4 a.m. July 12 after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in the 800 block of Miami Street.

Cole is charged with two counts of felony possession of drugs, felony tampering with evidence, felony weapon under disability (convicted felon), misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving under suspension. He was taken to the Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg.

Police plan to present evidence against Cole and a man with him during the alleged drug deal to a future grand jury.

Bryer Ratcliff, 28, was charged with felony possession of drugs and felony weapon under disability (convicted felon) after police conducted a raid with search warrant at 808 Miami St. at 11 a.m. July 12, recovering a firearm and other evidence. Ratcliff was taken to the Tri-County Jail.

On July 11, police had searched two houses, noted below, recovering evidence and questioning individuals. Police plan to present evidence concerning these individuals and drug-related crimes to a future grand jury:

– At 1:55 p.m. July 11, police were assisted by the Adult Parole Authority with a search of the residence of Sheldon Pearson, 38, at Apt. 3, 319 S. Main St. Four adults were taken into custody and questioned. Summer Weider, 26, of Urbana, was taken to Tri-County Jail on a probation violation and the other three were released.

– At 8 p.m. July 11, police conducted a raid with search warrant at 203 1/2 E. Court St., recovering drug-related evidence and taking three adults into custody for questioning before their release.

