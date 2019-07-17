OSU Master Gardener training classes offered

Beginning Sept.25, Master Gardener Volunteer training will be offered to residents of Champaign, Logan and surrounding counties. The Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides broad instruction in horticulture for enthusiasts of any skill level or interest who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge, but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

In addition to the training, a Master Gardener certification will be awarded after the completion of 50 volunteer hours at OSUE-sponsored projects or approved activities of their choice. Recent events include: Elementary Butterfly Project, Make it Take it: Native Plants, researching and responding to horticulture questions from the public, teaching gardening techniques to adults or children and other special projects. There are many opportunities to obtain hours either with a “hands-in-the-dirt” group project or as an individual contributor supporting non-physical activities. To maintain annual certification, Master Gardener Volunteers are asked to provide at least twenty hours of service and complete at least ten hours of continuing education annually. This is very easily accomplished with the many programs and events available.

Training will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 20. The sessions will be held at the Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty, OH. The cost of the course is $150 plus $30 for a background check and applications are due August 12 ($50 due with application; balance due a week before class begins). A $50 rebate will be given once you become a certified Master Gardener.

You may request an application by contacting the OSU Extension Office in Logan County at 937-599-4227. You don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to increase your horticultural knowledge, develop wonderful new friendships, and share your knowledge with others.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for The Ohio State University Extension.

