ODOT reports local road closings

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road closings in Champaign County:

– State Route 4 between Allison Road and Walnut Street – road closed now-July 27. The official detour is state Route 56 to state Route 29.

– U.S. Route 36 (Scioto Street) between Monument Square and Locust Street – road closed now-Aug. 12. The official detour is U.S. 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296.

– State Route 559 between state Route 161 and U.S 36 – road closed July 22-Aug. 2. The official detour is state Route 161 to state Route 4 to U.S. 36 to state Route 559.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

