Revisit moon landing at Mac-A-Cheek Castle

WEST LIBERTY – Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by joining an informal discussion group at Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 township Road 47, just east of West Liberty, at 10 a.m. July 20.

Where were you when an Ohioan landed on the moon? If you were not born yet, what have you heard about that famous event? Join others in sharing information and memories of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing by gathering in a room at Mac-A-Cheek Castle furnished from that time period. This informal discussion group is free, but space is limited so reservations are required. They can be made at www.piattcastles.org or by calling 937-844-3902.

The discussion is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

