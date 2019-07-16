‘Let me tell you a story …’

At 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., five of Champaign County’s best raconteurs will recount their experiences in a program that could be titled “Four Military Tales and a Ghost Story.” Relating their personal encounters will be Dewey Brosay, Dick Freyhof, Laura Hamilton, Charlene Hess and John Payton. This photo shows Hess with the subject of her story. For those who have not visited the museum, this is a chance to view the collection as the museum will be open before and after the program. The not-for-profit museum depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

