Mercy Health and TrueChat announce podcast

A new podcast by Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital produced in association with TrueChat Inc. is scheduled to be released today according to the presidents of both organizations.

According to Jamie Houseman, president of Urbana Hospital, the podcast is called Mercy Moments and new episodes will be released the third Tuesday of every month, starting today.

“Mercy Moments will feature members of the community, doctors, and medical professionals sharing practical advice on healthy living. This podcast is part of our effort to increase community engagement and provide people with valuable preventive health advice,” Houseman said.

Justin T. Weller, President & CEO of TrueChat Inc. said, “We are grateful to be working with Jamie’s team and Mercy Health. Over the last year and half, they’ve made and continue to make impressive improvements that are certainly beneficial to Urbana and the surrounding area. It is wonderful to see new community leaders like Jamie embracing the power of modern mediums like podcasts.”

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, formerly Mercy Memorial Hospital, has been in the community since 1951 and recently broke ground on a new entrance. Jamie Houseman started as president at the hospital two years ago. The organization plans to continue making improvements that benefit the well-being of the community.

“We know that communicating with the community is important now more than ever. Podcasts are a new and innovative way to do that. Mercy Health is proud to be working with TrueChat to create this podcast. Justin and his organization have a proven track record in the media and communication industry and we’re confident that this podcast will be helpful to countless people in our community,” Houseman said.

TrueChat Inc., better known as TrueChat.org, was founded in Urbana in 2011. The company primarily creates podcasts and other media for mid and large size organizations in the New York and Washington, D.C. markets, with notable clients like the Committee for Economic Development. TrueChat has a primarily remote workforce with previous physical locations in Cincinnati and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TrueChat’s main studio is in Urbana which is where Urbana Hospital will record the Mercy Moments podcast.

The first episode of Mercy Moments will focus on the hidden dangers of water for kids. To access the podcast, listeners can go to MercyMoments.org or on their smartphones through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and everywhere else fine podcasts are found.

Pictured from left are Rick Kauffman, water safety advocate, Justin T. Weller, guest host for Mercy Moments and Dr. Paul Willette, emergency medicine physician for Mercy Health. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_1st-Episode-Photo.jpg Pictured from left are Rick Kauffman, water safety advocate, Justin T. Weller, guest host for Mercy Moments and Dr. Paul Willette, emergency medicine physician for Mercy Health. Submitted photo Hands make heart shape https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Mercy-Moments-logo-cmyk.jpg Hands make heart shape Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from by Mercy Health and TrueChat.

