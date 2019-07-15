Mosquito season arrives, prevention begins now

Did you now that a small container, holding less than a cup of water is sufficient for the development of mosquitoes? Your Champaign Health District is working to educate and communicate with local residents the most effective way to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood.

The Zika Virus, a mosquito-transmitted virus, with 9 cases being reported in Ohio, but all from individuals who have traveled outside United States. Other modes of transmission that have been documented include blood transfusion, sexual contact, and rarely, from mother to child.

Most humans infected with the Zika virus have very mild or no symptoms so many individuals may not realize they are infected with the virus. Symptoms include fever, joint pain, conjunctivitis, and a body rash. Symptoms typically occur 2 to 7 days following the bite from an infected mosquito.

Other viruses, passed from mosquitoes include:

-West Nile

-St. Louis encephalitis

-Lacrosse

Just a few ways to reduce the number of mosquitoes is by eliminating the standing water in which mosquitoes require to complete their development cycle.

· Dispose of any refuse that hold water, such as tin cans, containers, and in particular, used tires. Tires have become the most important developmental sites for Zika-transmitting mosquitoes in the U.S.

· Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles.

· Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky outdoor faucets, and window wells.

· Prevent the accumulation of standing and empty water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, pet dishes, toys saucers, underneath flower pots, and ceramic pots. If possible, turn these items over when not in use.

· Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use.

· Alter landscaping of your property to eliminate standing water. Keep in mind that during warm weather, mosquitoes can develop in any puddle of water. Larvicides (sprays) are highly effective in controlling immature mosquitoes and should be considered when standing water cannot be eliminated.

· Take advantage of your local communities “spring clean-up” of items that may contribute to this problem.

Your Champaign Health District is working with the county, city, and village residents to be more proactive in preventing and controlling the mosquito population.

If you have any questions, feel free to call, 937-484-1606 or check-out our website. www.champaignhd.com

By Gabe Jones

Gabe Jones is Commissioner of the Champaign Health District.

