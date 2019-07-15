Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for preK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, open to everyone

Space Art: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13+. See website for details.

Urbana City Council: Regularly scheduled meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. July 23 due to the Independence Day holiday

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library.Open to everyone.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Family Game Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Digital Marketing Workshop: 8:30-10:30 a.m., St. Paris village conference room, 135 W. Main St., St. Paris. Free for small businesses. Pre-registration required by contacting Melissa Carter, 740-289-2071, ext 222, or carter.1094@osu.edu

Barks & Books: noon, Champaign County Library

Urbana Lions Club: all invited to learn about the club at a 12:05 p.m. lunch/program at the “Deck” at Melvin Miller Park. Contact Audra Bean, abean@crsi-oh.com, if you would like to attend. The club motto: “We Serve.”

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Out of This World – Build an Alien: First 50 served, 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades preK through 12

Apollo Landing Anniversary Program: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. Solar System Ambassador Kurtz Miller will present program on 50th anniversary of moon landing with slide show, hands-on activities.

Triad Board of Education: 7:15 p.m. regular session in the boardroom (this is a change in time). No building and grounds meeting before regular session.

The Lion King: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m., Emergency Management Agency office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

FRIDAY, JULY 19

District 127: Food, fun and friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Movie Night: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. See website for details.

Summerfest: 6 p.m. vendors and crafters open, tractor show; 7 p.m. bonfire and live music. All free at Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Touch A Truck: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., parking lot of Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Free event includes hot dogs, chips, water; shave ice for first 200 people.

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana (special 1:30 p.m. showtime)

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Art Affair on the Square: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Urbana, with artwork to see and buy, live music, food vendors …

Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary Party: 3 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Summerfest: 8 a.m. baseball tourney starts, vendors, crafters open; 10 a.m. antique tractor pulls; noon kiddie tractor pull; 1 p.m. classic car cruise-in, auction; 6 p.m. Overdrive concert. All free. Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Band and Street Organs: about 20 new and antique organs will liven Melvin Miller Park with music during gathering of the Mid-America Chapter of the Musical Box Society International members

The Lion King: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Summerfest: 8 a.m. baseball tourney starts; 10:30 a.m. church service, then potluck; 11 a.m., vendors/crafters open; 1 p.m. museum dedication inside. All free at Concord Community Center Park, 3263 N. state Route 560.

Band and Street Organs: about 20 new and antique organs will liven Melvin Miller Park with music during gathering of the Mid-America Chapter of the Musical Box Society International members

The Lion King: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Central Ohio Community Concert Band Concert: 7 p.m., Melvin Miller Park, Urbana. The band and a choir will provide a free program of patriotic songs.

MONDAY, JULY 22

Teen Scene: – Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Soda Bottle Rocket: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your own soda bottle rocket and see how high/far it can go.

Lego Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library

School Supplies for Kids: Packaging starts today. Financial donations with “School Supplies” in memo line can be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana 43078. Distribution Day at church is 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17.