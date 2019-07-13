Kids invited to ‘Touch-A-Truck’ and have a hot dog

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host its 3rd annual Touch-A-Truck on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of its offices at 224 Patrick Ave. in Urbana to thank the community for supporting people of all abilities. The event includes free hot dogs, chips and water. Easton Water Solutions is donating bottled water and Trinity Tire & Auto is donating free Kona Ice to the first 200 people.

A variety of vehicles is expected, including those from the city of Urbana (including fire and police vehicles), Pioneer Electric, Heritage Cooperative, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol (K-9), CareFlight (helicopter), St. Paris Police Department, CT Communications and a 9-11 Memorial Tribute Vehicle.

This photo shows a couple vehicles at a previous Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by the Champaign County Board of DD. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_truck.jpg This photo shows a couple vehicles at a previous Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by the Champaign County Board of DD. Submitted photo

Staff report

Info from the Champaign County Board of DD.

Info from the Champaign County Board of DD.