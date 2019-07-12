Grant dollars available for emergency services

A $65,921 federal grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program will be distributed to organizations that provide emergency shelter and food. The Champaign County Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are awarded. The board’s next meeting is on Wednesday, July 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St., Urbana.

Applications are due to United Way by 5 p.m. Tuesday July 16. Applications can be delivered to the office located at 120 S. Center St., Springfield, or emailed to kpedraza@uwccmc.org.

The guidelines specify that the grants may be awarded to government or private groups that meet the following criteria, including, but not limited to: nonprofit status, have an accounting system and checking account, provide a DUNS number, be providing services and using other resources in the community, conduct an annual audit, do not discriminate, show the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter and, for private groups, have a volunteer board.

Anyone wanting further information or an application should call United Way at 937-324-5551.

Emergency Food and Shelter Funds are federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Info from United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

