Hughey & Phillips acquires Astronic’s airfield lighting product line

Hughey & Phillips (H&P), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of airfield and obstruction lighting technology, announced the acquisition of the Airfield Lighting product line from Astronics DME, a subsidiary of Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) based in East Aurora, New York. This product line is unique in LED technology, which includes elevated, in-pavement and guidance lighting, with customers across the United States.

H&P offers complete solutions for lighting systems designed and manufactured by H&P in the USA, including strobe and LED offerings. The company has a full engineering staff providing comprehensive support and design in optical, electrical, and mechanical disciplines.

The expansion of H&P’s product offerings with the Astronics line rounds out its already-robust portfolio to provide H&P customers more choices — as well as a larger team of specialists to interpret, manufacture and deliver to their exact requirements.

In conjunction with their current products, the Airfield Lighting product line from Astronics DME raises the H&P team to a complete line of FAA approved fixtures offered to the airfield lighting market.

“The Airfield Lighting product line acquisition from Astronics DME strengthens our core business and is a great fit for our strategic direction. We are excited to expand our airfield lighting products and resources to our customers around the globe” said Steve Schneider, CEO of Hughey and Phillips.

About Hughey & Phillips

Hughey and Phillips is one member of a conglomerate of companies serving the aviation, transportation, security and medical markets from its headquarters in Urbana, Ohio. H&P is a global leader in airport lighting and obstruction products and has been serving the safety needs of the transportation industry since the 1930s. For more information and to view their complete product line, visit hugheyandphillips.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

