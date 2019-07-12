Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Taz came to us from another shelter in hopes to find his forever home. He is a 1-year-old Lab mix. He is such a lover and he gets along great with other dogs. Taz is scheduled to be neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Little Miracle is a 3-month-old female kitten born here at the shelter at the end of March. She’s now looking for her fur-ever home. Miracle is a sweet kitten who should do well in just about any home. She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and will go home with a spay certificate. Come visit Miracle today on the kitten floor along with all of her kitten friends.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Hattie is a 1- to 2-year-old German Short Haired Pointer who came from another shelter. She is very energetic, loving and smart. Hattie is good with other dogs, but we are not sure about cats and we can cat-test her if needed. She is a larger, energetic girl so she would do better in a home with no small children. Hattie will need some patience with house-breaking, but it wouldn’t take this smart girl very long to understand the concept. She is spayed, microchipped, heart worm tested negative and current on all age-appropriate vaccinations including Bivalent Flu. Hattie is also up to date on flea and heart worm prevention.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Gareth is a beautiful boy born April 2 and now searching a purrfect forever home. Gareth is good with other kitties. He is very playful but also very loving. Gareth is neutered, tested negative for FeLV/ FIV, dewormed and is current on all age appropriate vaccinations. He is current on flea prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Hattie is described as energetic and loving by caretakers at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, where you can pay her a visit. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Hattie is described as energetic and loving by caretakers at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, where you can pay her a visit. One-year-old Taz is a friendly guy waiting to be adopted at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_BarelyDog.jpg One-year-old Taz is a friendly guy waiting to be adopted at Barely Used Pets. Just a few months old, Gareth loves playing with other kittens at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Need a new household member? https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_LeagueCat.jpeg Just a few months old, Gareth loves playing with other kittens at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Need a new household member? At 3 months old, this female feline could use a cozy home. Perhaps yours? Pay her a call at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg At 3 months old, this female feline could use a cozy home. Perhaps yours? Pay her a call at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

