Posted on by

Concert band to perform in Urbana, West Liberty


Staff report

This photo shows the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band performing in Bellefontaine.

This photo shows the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band performing in Bellefontaine.


Submitted photo

The West Central Ohio Community Concert Band will be joined by a choir when it presents “The Longest Day,” a free program of patriotic songs, at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in Melvin Miller Park.

Celebrating its 28th year under the direction of William Barrett of West Liberty, the 55-member volunteer band includes musicians from high school age to those over 80. The musicians live in Champaign, Logan and surrounding counties.

Organized as a nonprofit corporation, the band receives funding from donations and has performed in West Central Ohio, at the state fair and in Washington, D.C.

The band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in conjunction with an ice cream social at Mac-A-Cheek Castle, just east of West Liberty.

This photo shows the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band performing in Bellefontaine.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_IMG_4613.jpgThis photo shows the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band performing in Bellefontaine. Submitted photo

Staff report