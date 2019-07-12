Concert band to perform in Urbana, West Liberty

The West Central Ohio Community Concert Band will be joined by a choir when it presents “The Longest Day,” a free program of patriotic songs, at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in Melvin Miller Park.

Celebrating its 28th year under the direction of William Barrett of West Liberty, the 55-member volunteer band includes musicians from high school age to those over 80. The musicians live in Champaign, Logan and surrounding counties.

Organized as a nonprofit corporation, the band receives funding from donations and has performed in West Central Ohio, at the state fair and in Washington, D.C.

The band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in conjunction with an ice cream social at Mac-A-Cheek Castle, just east of West Liberty.

This photo shows the West Central Ohio Community Concert Band performing in Bellefontaine. Submitted photo