Activities fill park on Saturday

On Saturday, July 13, the Urbana Melvin Miller Park will come alive with the celebration of summer.

The 2019 SummerFest, with the support of the Urbana Lions Club and Bundy Baking Solutions, will include live entertainment, children’s activities, food and $1 admission to the pool. All monies from the pool admission and event proceeds will go to the EVERYbody Plays! Inclusion Park project sponsored by Lawnview Industries. The inclusion park will be installed in Melvin Miller Park in the near future. Inclusion parks are designed to be used by children of all abilities – with mobility limitations, developmental and emotional disabilities, and no disabilities. An inclusive playground allows parents with physical limitations to enjoy a day playing at the park with their children. The playground is a fun way to help children increase mobility and strengthen social skills and learn to respect people of all abilities.

Activities of the day will include Urbana University faculty and Student Recreation Team providing yard games and the university football Players running football activities/challenges. In addition, Urbana University student Abby McCarty will be onsite doing face painting.

Bring your fishing pole and enjoy open fishing, listen to a remote broadcast by “The Bull” radio station, enjoy food from Paul’s Catering or Marco’s Pizza, or visit the Lawnview Industries tent and hear more about the Inclusion Park and their memorial bricks. They will also have t-shirts and popsicles for sale!

In Fido’s Field, demonstrations of dog agility and dog training will be presented with the support of the Champaign County Animal Welfare League and the Champaign County Citizens for Canines. They will also be holding a bake sale.

The Urbana Fire Division will hold a water soccer competition, and firefighter challenge activities such as dummy drag, hose carries and search and rescue procedures. The Urbana Police Division will have a cruiser available for examination and set up Safety Town.

Live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and The Shifferly Road Band is sure to keep you rocking. If games and contests are not your “thing,” visit the Champaign County Historical Society Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stroll the bike trail or bring your lawn chair and just enjoy a picnic in the park. The park only entrance open will be the Children’s Home Road entrance. The Urbana Lions Club members will assist with the parking. The event is free, but, donations are being accepted with all proceeds to benefit the EVERYbody Plays Inclusion Park.

Games and activities will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the band will perform from 5-8 p.m. See you at the park!

