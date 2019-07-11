Danger in concert Sunday

MECHANICSBURG – Dustin Danger will provide entertainment for the fourth of six free outdoor “Sounds of Summer” concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The performance will be 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg. The concert will be held rain or shine. Food will be available for purchase.

The full-time professional musician and music instructor hosts and performs 3-4 shows each week and teaches 25-30 students in his home studio each week. He released 33 songs worldwide in 2018.

He’s performed from bars and clubs to house parties, from military bases and laundromats to mini-golf courses, from local radio stations, television programs and festivals to the CBGB in New York City. With sounds ranging from fast silly punk to soft acoustic ballads, with elements of early rock’n’roll, folk, country, blues, & hip hop, he writes songs and plays multiple instruments. He is a member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), and the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL).

Dustin Danger will perform at 6 p.m. July 14 in Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Dustin-Danger.jpg Dustin Danger will perform at 6 p.m. July 14 in Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park. Submitted photo

