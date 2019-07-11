Posted on by

DP&L warns of payment scams


Staff report

Dayton Power and Light has received an increased number of reports from customers about payment scams in which calls are made that appear to come from DP&L and indicate service will be discontinued if the customer does not call back within an hour with payment.

DP&L reminds customers not to provide personal info or payments unless confident the call is from DP&L. This means customers should hang up from such calls, then phone DP&L at 800-433-8500 to ask if DP&L actually called about a bill or other matter. Customers also can check their account status online by signing into mydpandl.com

Three common scams involve: threats of disconnection if payment not received immediately; direction to send pre-paid debit card to pay a bill or to replace dangerous equipment; calls to businesses during peak hours to catch workers off guard to gain account info and threaten a power shut-off.

Scammers usually have a bit of info about a customer in order to gain more info to access bank accounts and/or credit card numbers. Scammers use email, social media, phones and door-to-door visits.

This is an industry-wide problem across the country.

For more info about protecting against scams, visit dpandl.com/scam

