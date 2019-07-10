Music in the park on Saturday evening

Following a day of games and activities for the whole family in Melvin Miller Park on Saturday, July 13, the Champaign SummerFest will host a live concert by The Shifferly Road Band. Band manager, Allison Knepper, organized the band around lead singer, Kelli Stephens. Although Kelli has been performing for 15 years with various other groups, Allison felt she should step out on her own. In 2016, Allison put together a trio with Kelli as lead singer. The band, based in Bluffton, Ohio, has grown with members hailing from Urbana, London, Lima, and Arlington. They have opened for such performers as country music stars, Neal McCoy and Tony Jackson.

The band has performed throughout Ohio, including Ada, Lima, Celina, Winchester, Marriott Hotel in Dublin, Ohio and Lakeview. In addition, they have performed several venues in Indiana. Specializing in modern country, classic rock 80’s, 90’s, they also include blues, pop and alternative music in their repertoire.

The concert is free and the band will perform from 5-8 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of entertainment in the Melvin Miller Park.

John Tadena, Judi Dunkley, Bill Jacobs, Cody Rettig, Kelli Stephens and Dusty Bair are members of The Shifferly Road Band. Not shown is Kris Waninger. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_band.jpg John Tadena, Judi Dunkley, Bill Jacobs, Cody Rettig, Kelli Stephens and Dusty Bair are members of The Shifferly Road Band. Not shown is Kris Waninger. Photo submitted by SummerFest organizers https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Summerfest-Logo.jpg Photo submitted by SummerFest organizers https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_summerfest-1.jpg Photo submitted by SummerFest organizers

Evening concert caps off Urbana SummerFest

Submitted story

Information from SummerFest organizers.

