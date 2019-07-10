Champaign County affected by addition of area code

The Dayton area is getting a new area code, according to a CT Comm news release. Area code 937 has covered Bellefontaine, Dayton, Fairborn, Hillsboro, Marysville, Preble County, Springfield, Wilmington, Urbana, Xenia, and areas both north and east of Cincinnati since 1996. The current area code no longer can accommodate the population’s need for unique number combinations. To address this, a new area code is being added: 326.

The new area code, 326, which spells out “DAO” (as in Dayton, Ohio) on a traditional keypad, is scheduled to provide overlay for the 937 area in early 2020. On Feb. 8, 2020, traditional seven-digit calling will no longer be available and callers will have to dial 10 digits to make a call. The change is expected to take place in a series of steps, with completion anticipated for January 2020.

A transition period is expected to begin Aug. 10, 2019, with mandatory 10-digit and 11-digit dialing going into effect Feb. 8, 2020. March 8, 2020, is the earliest that new numbers will be activated using the new 326 area code.

All local residents should be aware of the following:

Your current telephone number, including the area code, will not change.

If you seek new phone service after March 8, 2020, you may be assigned a phone number with the 326 area code.

Calls currently considered local calls will remain local. Calls between 937 and 326 can be local calls.

You will need to dial both the area code and the seven-digit telephone number for all local calls.

You will continue to dial “1” before the area code and seven-digit telephone number for all long-distance calls.

911 and other three-digit numbers, when available, will not change (211, 311, 411, 811, etc.)

The price of a call, coverage area, and other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

Remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number (area code plus seven-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, etc.

Individuals, families and businesses can be assured that the new 326 area code is recognized as valid in the following areas:

– automatic dialing equipment

– applications

– software

– any other types of equipment (as applicable)

– life-safety systems

– fax machines

– internet dial-up numbers

– alarm and security systems

– gates

– ankle monitors

– speed dialers

– mobile phone contact lists

– call forwarding settings

– voicemail services (and any similar functions)

– business stationery

– advertising materials

– personal checks

– personal or pet ID tags

– medical alert devices

Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment should be done between Aug. 10, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020.

For more information, call CT Comm at 937-653-4000, option zero for CT Comm Customer Service.

Info from CT Comm.

