UU museums open to visitors

Urbana University’s Browne Hall, 27 College Way, houses two museums viewed by many during the June 29-30 Home & Garden Tour, which was sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

Those who missed the tour or who want another look at Browne Hall and its Miller Center for Visual Arts and Johnny Appleseed Education Center and Museum can visit during regular museum hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info about group and private tours, call 937-772-9297.

Miller Center for Visual Arts

The Miller Center for Visual Arts opened in 2010, the result of a dream of Nancy Miller and her family to display contemporary works of art for people to see what is going on in the current art world, to stretch minds and to expand interest in the visual arts. With deep roots in Champaign County and a connection to the university, Miller worked to develop this venue even though she was in failing health. She did not live to see her art work on display in the newly renovated Browne Hall, but her legacy lives on. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2LIMDUl

Johnny Appleseed Education Center and Museum

The Johnny Appleseed Education Center and Museum honors one of the area’s most iconic figures in history. The museum houses numerous artifacts such as wood and bark from original trees planted by Johnny Appleseed; photos of monuments and markers dedicated to Johnny Appleseed; and numerous publications about the life and legend of Johnny Appleseed. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2tB3vRs

Staff report

Info from Urbana University.

Info from Urbana University.