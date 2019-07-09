All invited to ‘The Table’ for free July 14 dinner

All are invited to The Table, a free monthly dinner, to enjoy good food, engaging casual conversation, music and art. The next dinner at The Table will be Sunday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The WhereHouse, 110 W. Church St., across from the Urbana United Methodist Church.

Life happens at the table, and The Table dinner is a way for the community to gather around good food and conversation, appreciate the work of local artists and musicians, get to know each other better and build relationships and community, according to Christopher Dinnell and Chris Combs, organizers of The Table.

The free dinners will be held the 14th of each month. For more information, call 937-653-3741 or email thetabledinner@gmail.com.

