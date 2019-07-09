Mercy’s occupational health services moving

On July 15, Mercy Health’s occupational health services in Urbana will move from 904 Scioto St. to Mercy Health-Urbana Internal Medicine, which offers walk-in care at 900 Scioto St., Suite 4, according to a Mercy Health news release. For info, call 937-653-4666.

The occupational health practice in Springfield is moving from 2501 E. High St. to Mercy Health-Springfield Walk-In Care, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Suite 250. For info, call 937-523-9050.

Hours at both sites are expanding to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Services at both sites include MRI and CT scans and X-rays.

Info from Mercy Health.

