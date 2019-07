The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road closings in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 36 (Scioto Street) between Monument Square and Locust Street – road closure now-Aug. 12. The official detour is U.S. 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296.

– State Route 4 between Allison Road and Walnut Street – road closed July 15-27. The official detour is state Route 56 to state Route 29.

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

