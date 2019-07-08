Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m. regular board meeting, Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Road

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone

Constellations/Color Changing Milk: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-10

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. regular meeting in upstairs training room of municipal building (originally scheduled July 2 in municipal courtroom/council chambers)

Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting, admin. offices, 711 Wood St. Actions, discussions include personnel issues, new courses, proposed tax levy. Executive session will be held to discuss sale of property via competitive bids.

Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 6-7 p.m. in library meeting room. Finalizing plans for upcoming events.

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Everyone retiring under PERS invited. Discussing health insurance, cola, potential pension changes.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Memorial Health, 1958 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for everyone

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Mix of stories and activities. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting rescheduled to this date has been moved to 6 p.m. July 30 in high school media center

Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Throwback Thursday Movie – The Greatest Showman: 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $5.

Neil Armstrong Museum “Black Holes”: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Flower String Art: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session at 9 a.m. in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68

Kids Space Builds: 1 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Ironwood Wolves: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Knitting 101-Nine-Patch Dishcloth: 6 p.m. adult craft class at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 9.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

District 127: Food, fun and friendship, 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, grades 5 through 12

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Everyone welcome.

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: special meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Security Board Room, Security National Bank building

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

M’burg Summer Celebration: 2 p.m. parade from Main St. to Goshen Park. Activities include baseball game between M’burg All-Stars and Ohio Village Muffins; music games, fireworks at dusk. See more at mechanicsburgvillage.com

“Ice Ages in Ohio”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, $5 for members. Dale Gnidovec will present the program.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Open House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the renovations and programs throughout the day. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

“Mary Poppins Returns”: Movie starts at 2:30 p.m. at Champaign County Library and North Lewisburg Branch Library. A Family Movie Matinee event.

Lego Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Branch Library

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info, call 937-653-8185.