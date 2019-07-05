M’burg students attend HOBY Leadership Seminar

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg High School students Morgan Powell, Kaylee Warfield, Josh Spinner and Sam Hoover joined more than 200 other high school students at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar at Antioch College, Yellow Springs. The HOBY seminars provide youths with leadership training to equip them to make positive changes in their homes, schools and communities.

Each spring, select area sophomores from public and private high schools convene at one of the 70 State Leadership Seminars across the country to recognize their leadership talents and apply them to becoming effective and ethical leaders. Student participants (known as HOBY Ambassadors) take part in hands-on activities, meet leaders in their state, and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning to lead others and make a positive impact in their communities.

This year’s seminar Yellow Springs seminar included keynote speakers sharing perspectives on personal and societal leadership; leadership activities; and service projects at Antioch College and Yellow Springs.

At the end of their seminars, HOBY Ambassadors are challenged to give at least 100 volunteer hours in their communities. Students who complete the Leadership for Service (L4S) Challenge within 12 months of their seminar are eligible for the HOBY L4S Challenge Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Alumni who log 4,000 hours of service receive the President’s Call to Service Award from HOBY. To date, HOBY Ambassadors have performed over 3 million hours of volunteer service in their communities.

Following a motivational meeting with Dr. Albert Schweitzer during a trip to Africa in 1958, actor Hugh O’Brian was inspired to establish Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership.

“One of the things Dr. Schweitzer said to me was that the most important thing in education was to teach young people to think for themselves,” O’Brian said. “From that inspiration, and with the support of others who believe in youth and the American dream, I started HOBY to seek out, recognize and develop outstanding leadership potential among our nation’s youth.”

For further information about HOBY programs and sponsorship opportunities contact Adam Burris, seminarchair@swohhoby.org.

For over 60 years, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) has helped to cultivate leaders by inspiring a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation. HOBY programs annually provide more than 10,000 local and international high school students the opportunity to participate in unique leadership training, service learning and motivation-building experiences. HOBY also provides adults the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of youth by volunteering, and today more than 4,000 volunteers annually and over 500,000 alumni proudly make up the HOBY family. For further information on HOBY, visit www.hoby.org. “Like” Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HOBY and follow the organization on Twitter via @HOBY.

