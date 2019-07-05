SummerFest July 13

Mark your calendars for July 13 and don’t miss the 2nd Annual Champaign SummerFest at the Urbana Melvin Miller Park.

The park will be buzzing with live entertainment, games, and various activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Urbana University football team will operate a training course and a life-size yard game, the Urbana Fire Division will have a fire truck present and operate a water game, Safety Town will be hosted by the Urbana Police Division and discount swimming will be offered.

In Fido’s Field, demonstrations of dog agility and dog training are being planned as well as a bake sale. Additional activities are being finalized and everyone is encouraged to bring their families and enjoy a day in the park! There is no charge for the event, but donations are accepted with all proceeds to benefit the new EVERYbody Plays, all-inclusive playground project.

The organizational committee welcomes craft vendors, food trucks, and non profit organizations to participate. Vendor registration forms are available by calling Lois Monroe, 937-896-9527.

Katelyn Stapleton blows the whistle for break at the city pool on a recent hot afternoon. The pool has been a busy place with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_lifeguard.jpg Katelyn Stapleton blows the whistle for break at the city pool on a recent hot afternoon. The pool has been a busy place with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen Local swimmers have been filling the pool at Melvin Miller Park this week, seeking relief from the heat. Discount swimming will be offered during the July 13 SummerFest. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_pool.jpg Local swimmers have been filling the pool at Melvin Miller Park this week, seeking relief from the heat. Discount swimming will be offered during the July 13 SummerFest. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_summerfest.jpg Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Annual event at Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park

Submitted story

Information from SummerFest organizers.

Information from SummerFest organizers.