Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. at municipal building (inside or outside, depending on weather)

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon. Check out the vendors and get local products. For more info, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Christiansburg Fireworks/Activities: 9 a.m. church services start activities at park, corner of Wilson and Second streets. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Firefighters’ water ball tourney at 1 p.m. on First Street. Fireworks at dusk.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Nebula in a Jar: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Create your very own nebula.

Crafting with Creativebug-Hand Embroidered Pins: for adults at Champaign County Library. RSVP by July 5.