Mercy to display winning photos at new facility

SPRINGFIELD – Amateur photographers are invited to show off #ScenicSpringfield by entering a Mercy Health photo contest now-Aug. 9. Winning entries will be displayed in the Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center scheduled to open in October in Enon.

“This contest gives us the opportunity to showcase local talent while providing patients, visitors and staff with something beautiful to look at during their time with us,” said Adam Groshans, interim president of Mercy Health-Springfield.

Participants can submit entries via Facebook on Mercy Health – Springfield or Instagram. All entries must be tagged @mercy_health and use the hashtag #ScenicSpringfield.

Photo contest submission categories include: Heritage, Nature, Architecture/Local Community, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Life Stages and Patriotic.

Entrants may submit a maximum two photographs in any of the six contest categories.

Entrants submitting photographs for the contest must be amateur photographers. Entries must be the original work of the photographer and they must be the sole author and the owner of the copyright for photos submitted.

Each entry should contain the following information:

– Title of photograph

– First and last name of photographer

– Date and location of photograph

– A short description of the photograph

– Photo contest category

Mercy Health will reach out privately to collect entrants’ contact information.

A panel of photography experts will judge entries on artistic expression, creativity, originality and the quality of the image. Winners and runners-up will be announced on the Mercy Health – Springfield Facebook page the week after voting occurs. Contest winners and runners-up will be notified and invited to the emergency center’s open house. The winners will have their photos displayed at the new emergency center.

Visit http://bit.ly/ScenicSpringfieldfor a full list of rules.

When complete, the Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center campus will serve the communities of Enon, Fairborn and beyond. The initial phase of the $14 million project includes an 11,000-square-foot emergency department with 10 exam rooms, lab and imaging center, including CT and MRI scanning capability as well as radiology and ultrasound services. The facility will be open 24 hours daily and there will be a helipad for patients needing immediate transfer to an appropriate facility after stabilization.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

