ODOT announces lane, road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road and lane closures in Champaign County:
– U.S. Route 68 between Springfield-Urbana Road and Hickory Grove Road – nightly lane closures now-July 3 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.
– U.S. Route 68 between Monument Square and Court Street – road closure now-July 8. The official detour is: state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.
– State Route 4 between Allison Road and Walnut Street – road closed July 15-27. The official detour is state Route 56 to state Route 29.
– U.S. Route 36 (Scioto Street) between Monument Square and Locust Street – road closure July 8-Aug. 12. The official detour is U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296.
Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.