ODOT announces lane, road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road and lane closures in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 68 between Springfield-Urbana Road and Hickory Grove Road – nightly lane closures now-July 3 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

– U.S. Route 68 between Monument Square and Court Street – road closure now-July 8. The official detour is: state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.

– State Route 4 between Allison Road and Walnut Street – road closed July 15-27. The official detour is state Route 56 to state Route 29.

– U.S. Route 36 (Scioto Street) between Monument Square and Locust Street – road closure July 8-Aug. 12. The official detour is U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296.

Submitted story

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.