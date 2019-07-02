Independence Day icon

Amber Hillman of Urbana spotted this bald eagle on Millerstown-Eris Road on Monday evening. Bald eagles, the national emblem of the United States, have been seen in trees along Mad River and in the area of Nettle Creek this spring and summer. The numbers of bald eagles nationwide declined by the early 1970s, but populations have made robust recoveries in some areas of the U.S. They are still a relatively uncommon bird in Champaign County, but reported sightings have occurred along Ludlow Road and in the area of Mad River during the past few years.

