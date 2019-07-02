Celebrity waiters raise money for cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) held its annual Celebrity Waits for Tips dinner in June.

The event features well-known local leaders donating their time to serve dinner for tips. All tips collected are donated to the CACC.

During the event 97 dinner guests were served, and celebrity waiters collected $3,385 in tips. All told with the sale of $620 worth of raffle tickets, the event brought in $4,005 for the cancer association.

The event’s organizers said they appreciate Patrick Field and his entire staff at Coppertop for hosting the event.

Because the Cancer Association of Champaign County is made up of all volunteers, nearly every penny donated will go to provide some type of assistance to family members, friends or neighbors in Champaign County.

The 2019 celebrity waiters for the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Celebrity Waits for Tips in June were: in front row Scott Delong, Jamie Houseman, Karen Bailey, and Brett Evilsizor; in back row Nick Selvaggio and Paul Waldsmith. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_waiters.jpg The 2019 celebrity waiters for the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Celebrity Waits for Tips in June were: in front row Scott Delong, Jamie Houseman, Karen Bailey, and Brett Evilsizor; in back row Nick Selvaggio and Paul Waldsmith. Submitted photos Gregg Knapke presents a check to Cancer Association of Champaign County’s president Brett Evilsizor matching half the tip donations from the annual Celebrity Waits for Tips dinner in June. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_evilsizor_knapke.jpg Gregg Knapke presents a check to Cancer Association of Champaign County’s president Brett Evilsizor matching half the tip donations from the annual Celebrity Waits for Tips dinner in June. Submitted photos

Staff report

Information submitted by the Cancer Association of Champaign County.

