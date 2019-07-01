UPD welcomes new officer

Urbana’s newest police officer, Christopher Bourque, 22, of Springfield, Ohio, graduated from the 142nd Basic Peace Officer School of the Ohio Highway Patrol Academy, June 28, 2019, completing the 21 week academy training which began in February.

Bourque is a graduate of Wilmington College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and was formally hired by Urbana on January 28, 2019.

During the academy, Bourque received training in over 150 related topics, including:

· Community Relations

· Constitutional law and arrest, search and seizure

· Criminal investigation techniques

· Emergency vehicle operations

· First Aid and CPR

· Physical fitness

· Public Speaking

· Speed measuring devices

· Standardized field sobriety testing

· Traffic laws and traffic crash investigation

· Weapons qualifications and self-defense tactics

· 21st Century Policing objectives

Over 300 people attending the ceremonies, honoring the 36 members of the 142nd Class who represent 23 different agencies throughout Ohio.

On Monday, July 1, Bourque began his 11-week Field Training Program with the police division. Once the program is completed, he’ll be assigned to a patrol shift.

The police division is currently two officers short of full staffing and are working towards filling those vacancies.

Urbana’s newest police officer Christopher Bourque (left) stands with Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell after his graduation from the 142nd Basic Peace Officer School of the Ohio Highway Patrol Academy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_Bourque.jpg Urbana’s newest police officer Christopher Bourque (left) stands with Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell after his graduation from the 142nd Basic Peace Officer School of the Ohio Highway Patrol Academy. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from the Urbana Police Division.

Information from the Urbana Police Division.