UU hosts summer career path enhancers

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a series of boot camps and workshops on campus this summer. The one-, three-day and five-day courses are designed for professionals wishing to enrich their knowledge, in the areas of Microsoft, Cybersecurity, and Automated Software Testing.

July 15-July 19: Microsoft Office Specialist

Master the basics of Microsoft through this Excel boot camp. Robert D’Andrea, Lead Faculty in Computer Science at Urbana University, will guide attendees through formulas, formatting, what-if and seek function, charts, and organizing data in multiple sheets. Completion of the five-day camp qualifies participants for a Badge of Completion: Excel Specialist Level I. (Cost: $299)

July 26: Cybersecurity Essentials

In this one-day workshop, attendees will explore a number of areas within cybersecurity, from personal and business settings to cyber threats, as well as building a framework for businesses and implementing a robust security lifecycle. The skills gained through the expert-led workshop will provide attendees with a foundation for tackling the fundamentals of cybersecurity. Completion of this workshop qualifies participants for a Certificate of Cybersecurity Fundamentals. (Cost: $149)

July 31-Aug. 2: Mechanics of Software Testing Automation

Participants will gain hands-on experience from Jeremy Davis, Automation Engineer (Franklin University), who will share his more than 15 years of experience to help participants better understand Ruby/GIT/Cucumber setup, environment setups, writing Gherkin test, page object models, domain specific language, setting up hooks and data strategies and test triage. Completion of this three-day boot camp qualifies participants for a Badge of Completion: Automated Software Testing Level 1. (Cost: $299)

To register

For more information on the above camps, call 614-947-6970 or register online at:

https://www.regonline.com/UUexcel

https://www.regonline.com/UUcyber

https://www.regonline.com/UUautomation

Submitted story

Info from Urbana University.

