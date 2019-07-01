Urbana DAR chapter attends national convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Urbana Chapter joined more than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the group’s 128th Continental Congress, which started June 26 in Washington, D.C. Regent Kim Snyder and delegates Judi Henson, Judith Kathary, Dona Tullis, Jeanne Evans and Megan Snyder of the Urbana Chapter attended.

The week-long convention consists of business sessions, committee meetings and social functions and is topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners are honored.

The Urbana Chapter members served on several committees throughout the week. Kim Snyder was on the House Committee, Dona Tullis was a Teller during elections, and Megan Snyder was a page, assisting members with registration, and participated in the evening honor guard.

At the Opening Night Ceremony, Alex Trebek was honored in absentia with the DAR Americanism Award, and the ceremony featured a performance by Dean Malissa, the world’s leading portrayer of George Washington. The National Defense Night Ceremony, honoring the nation’s military personnel and veterans, welcomed LTG Nadja West, Surgeon General of the United States Army. Other national awards were handed out during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.

“As our more than 4,000 dedicated DAR members gather in one place, their energy produces inspiration, creative breakthroughs and true camaraderie,” said Ann T. Dillon, President General. “We are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of the past year, including the donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to preservation, education and patriotic endeavors and the contribution of millions of hours of volunteer service in our communities.”

Info from National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

