Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee set for Aug. 3

SPRINGFIELD – Ohio State University Extension and Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host the annual Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee at 1900 Park St., Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event is free for the public.

Hundreds of varieties of plants will be displayed in six gardens: perennial beds, ornamental field trials, turf research plots, Early Ohio Settler’s Garden, Garden of Eatin’, and Victory Garden. Two new gardens are the Hydrangea and Peony gardens.

The event includes Ask a Master Gardener (bring plant/insect samples for identification and answers to garden questions), garden-related vendors, public service organizations, free hot dogs/water and live music. Visit Hollandia / Kiwanis Children’s Garden.

For more information, contact Ohio State University Extension of Clark County at 937.521.3860.

Submitted by Ohio State University Extension, Clark County.

