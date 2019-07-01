Achievement Award named for Mary Pollock

Ohio REALTORS announced the creation of the Mary L. Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award during its Spring Legislative Conference in Columbus. The organization bestowed the inaugural award to its namesake, Mark Pollock of St. Paris.

Pollock, licensed since 1979, previously received two of Ohio REALTORS top member awards – the Distinguished Service Award in 2011 and the Phillip R. Barnes RPAC Achievement Award in 2004.

The Mary L. Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented annually to a deserving Ohio REALTOR who has gone above and beyond the call of duty on behalf of the profession, someone who performs the hard, necessary work to move the organization forward without seeking the accolades or spotlight.

“The Mary L. Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award will become one of Ohio REALTORS’ hallmark awards,” said President Anjanette Frye. “Mary, our initial honoree and the award’s namesake, has and continues to make a positive difference for the profession. She embodies selfless service and has earned the respect and admiration of everyone in the REALTOR family.”

Pollock is an active member of the Springfield Board of REALTORS and was the driving force in the creation of the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS. At the local level she has served on or chaired virtually every committee, including RPAC, Legislative, Public Relations, Community Service and Member Services, among others.

For Ohio REALTORS, Pollock is a member of the board of directors and has been a member or chaired a number of committees including Political Activity & RPAC Fundraising, Legislative, Equal Opportunity Diversity and the Legal Issues Forum, among others.

Pollock has been an active member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS, serving as president in 1993 and 2001.

Ohio REALTORS, with more than 33,000 members, is the largest professional trade association in Ohio.

Mary Pollock of St. Paris is the first recipient of the Mary L. Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award.

