First block of Scioto Street closing July 8

The second phase of Urbana’s roundabout project at the U.S. Route 68-36 intersection started with the closing of North Main Street between Monument Square and East Court Street on May 20, for water main replacement and roundabout improvements. This phase is anticipated to be completed on or before Monday, July 8, at which point this part of North Main Street will be reopened.

The third phase of the project starts July 8 with the closing of Scioto Street between Monument Square and Locust Street. This closure is anticipated to last about five weeks.

During the first phase of the project, a new truck apron around the base of the existing monument was installed.

The project completion date is anticipated by Oct. 31.

Local and U.S. route detours will continue to be posted. Only one leg of the Monument Square intersection will be closed at a time during the project.

Businesses are open during the construction, and while some parking spaces are impacted, parking will remain available in the downtown area.

The city’s roundabout project, with contractor R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc., includes safety improvements to the existing roundabout, additional lighting, and water line replacement work. The last phase will include resurfacing and re-striping of the roadway.

The project is funded with federal Small Cities, Safety, and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The water main replacement work is funded by a loan and a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The balance of project funding is being provided by the Urbana Capital Improvement funds, including the Stormwater and Water funds.

Throughout the project, updates are being posted to the city’s website urbanaohio.com and on the city’s Facebook page. A project bulletin board with project information and updates is in place at Legacy Park in Monument Square and on the north side of Monument Square.

