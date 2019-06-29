Neer named Chamber’s executive director

After several in-depth interviews with a large pool of very qualified candidates, the Board of Directors for the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau wishes to announce the selection of Sara Neer as the new Executive Director.

Sara was raised in Champaign County and is a graduate of Urbana High School and Bowling Green State University. She calls Urbana home along with her husband, Derek Jones, their son, Julien, 5 years old, and twin daughters Esme and Mira, 7 months. She has been with the Chamber since March 2019 having previously spent 8 years in the banking industry. Sara is dedicated to strengthening connections between businesses and our community and understands the values that make Champaign County a great place to live, work and play. Sara says she is proud to call Champaign County home because of its rich history and strong sense of community. She looks forward to bringing her customer service, leadership and community building experience to her new position. The board has great confidence in Neer to continue to implement the Chamber’s strategic goals, values and mission to support the businesses and citizens of Champaign County.

We encourage members and non-members alike to visit the Chamber’s beautiful new location at 127 W Court St in Urbana, to take a tour, meet Sara in person, and learn more about what the Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau does for Champaign County.

Additionally, the Chamber is hiring for the position of Administrative Coordinator. The position calls for an experienced candidate that has strong communication skills that help instill confidence in the members and the community. This position requires an individual that is familiar with locally owned independent businesses and supports economic sustainability. This individual must be multi-skilled and able to assist the Executive Director in supporting all business owners, employers, residents, and community visitors. Look for the full description online posted on Indeed job board.

Finally, please join the board and the Chamber’s new director in celebrating 100 years of Commerce in Champaign County! The Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, September 19th at the Champaign Aviation Museum.

Neer https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Sara-Neer-ED.jpg Neer

By Tom Coles President-Elect Chamber Board of Directors

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

