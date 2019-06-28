School Supplies for Kids seeks donations

The 27th annual School Supplies for Kids program is being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church and Kiwanis Club of Champaign County. More than 770 Champaign County area children were helped last year. All families of Champaign County with school-aged children are welcome to participate.

The distribution takes place at the church on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies are gone. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

The organizers say generous donations already have been made by companies and individuals.

Additional contributions are requested in order to provide supplies for all students in need. Financial donations can be sent to the church at 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana 43078 with the memo of “School Supplies.” The church secretary can be reached at 937-653-4110 Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions.

Submitted story

Info from event planners

Info from event planners