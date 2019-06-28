Community Calendar

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

27th Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour: in Urbana. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry & Fireworks: 5-7 p.m. fish fry, West Liberty Lions Park. $9 adults/$5 children. West Liberty Force Softball Tournament all weekend and fireworks to follow at dusk.

Sounds of Summer Concert: 7-9 p.m., Freshwater Farms. The Katawicks entertain in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

JSP Community Fireworks: activities between Graham middle and elementary schools 4 p.m. until fireworks at dusk. Rain date is June 30. $5 wristband allows kids to enjoy games. Food available. MedFlight and CareFlight helicopters.

North Lewisburg Park Fireworks: Men’s slow-pitch softball games start at 9 a.m. and last all day. Vendors will sell goodies. Fireworks at dusk. Fest Assn. will pass bucket for fireworks donations.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

27th Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour: in Urbana. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana (note different show times)

Special Event Film – Kingdom Men Rising: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Free admission.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Champaign County Library North Lewisburg Friends: no meeting today

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., North Lewisburg Municipal Bldg., 60 E. Maple St.

Beginner Yoga Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space is limited. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Outside Play: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Farm Animal Petting & Touch-A-Truck: 10 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Library. Will be canceled in event of heavy rain.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: Sponsored by Champaign Cruisers at Skelley Lumber, 1300 N. Main St., Urbana. Visitors welcome free of charge 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine. For more info: 937-925-6212.

Rotary Chicken BBQ & Fireworks: at Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana, starting at 3:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Sounds of Summer Concert: 7-9 p.m., Grimes Field. Mack McKenzie entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Spider-Man: Far from Home – PG13: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library: closed today