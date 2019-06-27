Community support makes CCPA tour possible

The 27th annual Historic Home and Garden Tour, June 29-30, is made possible by the generous support of the entire community. The benefactors, site sponsors, local merchants and donors play an important role in the success of the Tour.

This support enables us to concentrate our monies on the publicity of the event to increase the attendance each year. The tour is a major fundraiser for the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, but is also a tourism vehicle, bringing 1,000-1,200 visitors to Champaign County during the weekend. The donations not only support the activities and projects of the CCPA, but also make an investment in the community as many of these visitors return to Champaign County to enjoy the unique shops, great restaurants and the many activities and tourist attractions in the area. Directly benefiting the community are the CCPA Façade Grant Programs, which offer matching grant awards to Champaign County residential and commercial properties that make remarkable improvements to their building facades. Improving the exterior of the property beautifies the neighborhoods and draws newcomers to the area. We hope the sponsors and donors realize the impact their dollars have on the community.

Continuing this year as benefactors are Bundy Baking Solutions and The Peoples Savings Bank and returning as site sponsors are CT Comm, the Champaign County Visitors Bureau, Darby Dental Smiles /Urbana Dental Smiles/, Dusty Hurst, Realtor, Real Living Darby Creek Realty, Dennis VanHoose, Realtor, Market Square Realty, Henderson Land Investment Company, RE/MAX Alliance, the V. Patrick Hamilton Group, Tri-County Insurance, Turner Landscaping, and Willman Furniture. The CCPA greatly appreciates the commitment of the benefactors and sponsors and we feel it is important for the general public to recognize the support given to this event by the community businesses. We are indebted to them. They make the tour possible. We hope this is a rewarding experience for them.

Local merchants and professionals support the project by donations and by purchasing ads in the program book. This support funds a program book that shares extensive information about the tour sites, a benefit appreciated by the visitor.

The floral arrangements are the creations of Ethel’s Flowers. The arrangements enhance the homes’ beauty and add to the ambiance of the tour. Ethel’s has graciously stepped up to provide arrangements for every home. Many thanks to Ethel’s for this generous donation. This requires a lot of work and expense and we are grateful for their help.

The shuttle service is a valuable asset to the tour and it is made possible through the generosity of Whites’s Auto Group and SVG Motors. The shuttle service provides a safe, efficient way to enjoy the tour and aids in preventing traffic parking congestion.

Paradiso and Farmer’s Daughter restaurants contribute to the success of the tour by providing a breakfast meeting where the homeowner and the tour committee can exchange information. This provides an important opportunity for communication between the organizers and the homeowners.

It would be impossible to produce the tour without the support of the community.

We are grateful to our local businesses and professionals for their co-operation and monetary support of our project.

By Sandy Gonzalez Tour Chair

Submitted by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

