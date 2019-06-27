Lunch in a garden, enjoy English tea

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will be holding its annual Historic Home and Garden Tour this year June 29-June 30. Stroll the quaint streets and visit historic homes and gardens.

Stop by the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., for an Authentic English Tea on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and enjoy cucumber, ham salad and chicken salad sandwiches, English biscuits, scones, cookies and English Tea.

During the tour of homes on Sunday, stop at 633 S. Kenton St. and enjoy a leisurely lunch in a lovely garden setting, provided by the Champaign County Arts Council from noon to 2 p.m.

Lunch will consist of chicken salad on croissant, chips, veggies, dessert and drink, all for $5.00. Artist Debbie Loffing will decorate the tables with Mosspots which will be available for sale.

Info from the Champaign County Arts Council.

