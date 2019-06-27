Local crafters and entertainers part of H&G Tour

For many years, the CCPA Home & Garden Tour has been lucky to work with a variety of local crafters and artists. Several will be displaying their creations at this year’s June 29-30 tour in Urbana.

Ron Dirlham, owner of Ron’s Creations, will be selling handcrafted items of his own design. Ron has become a tour favorite, with his wonderful hand-quilted and felted holiday ornaments and home decor. He will set up in Seward’s garden.

Betty Smith, owner of Whimsical Needle Art, will be selling hand-embroidered items, using the technique of Igolochky, also known as Russian Punch Needle. Her designs are all original, and her meticulous work is absolutely beautiful. From holiday ornaments to primitive items, her craft will be of great interest.

Set up next to Betty at the Avey home will be Lisa Kleinhans, owner of Sheep to Ewe. She makes distinctive woven rugs, towels and bags and will also be demonstrating spinning and knitting.

Mad River Joys, owned by Debra Smith Tolley, will feature custom jewelry, nature photography and handmade home decor in Seward’s garden. Her love of nature, variety of merchandise, and beautiful use of color will be a tour highlight.

The committee would like to thank each crafter for their willingness to share their talents with the community, rain or shine. Here’s to a successful 2019 tour.

Eat and drink well

The CCPA Home and Garden committee is pleased to announce that The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will serve an authentic “English Tea” on Saturday, June 29 from noon to 3 p.m. Serving tea sandwiches, biscuits, scones, fancy cookies and authentic English tea, this will be a memorable event.

On Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., The Champaign County Arts Council will host a “Lunch In the Garden” at the Seward home. A box lunch featuring a chicken croissant, chips, dessert and drink will be available for $5. Local artist Debbie Loffing will be making moss pots for centerpieces and they will be available for purchase.

On both days, a variety of drinks and snacks will be available at the Idle home, sponsored by the Double L 4-H Club, and at the McClain home, sponsored by The Simon Kenton Pathfinders. The Johnny Appleseed Museum is also hosting a bake sale.

Also note the wonderful variety of local restaurants who support the tour by advertising in the program booklet. Thanks to all the local organizations for their hospitality.

Let there be music

Each year, a variety of local musicians makes the Home and Garden Tour special by performing at participating homes. This year on Saturday, the Champaign County Dulcimer Club, pianist Amy Blanton and violinists Ellie and Marie Blanton will be sharing their talents, as will vocalist and guitarist Issac Bryant.

On Sunday, Jane Martin will be playing piano, and Christina Darding will entertain tourgoers with her classical guitar pieces.

More performers may be scheduled, so please check your program booklets for time and location. The Home and Garden committee thanks these wonderful musicians for their contribution to making the tour one of the best in Ohio.

By Sandy Gonzalez Tour Chair

Submitted by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

