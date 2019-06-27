Champaign Health District accredited

The Champaign Health District has received national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, which has accredited fewer than 300 health departments since its establishment in 2011. Hundreds of health departments across the country are preparing to seek accreditation through the non-profit organization, according to a news release.

“We are pleased and excited to be recognized for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Gabe Jones, health commissioner of the Champaign Health District. “The accreditation process helps to ensure that the programs and services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. With accreditation, Champaign Health District is demonstrating increased accountability and credibility to the public, funders, elected officials and partner organizations with which we work.”

The national accreditation program, jointly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards concerning quality of services and performance. To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of quality standards and measures.

“Whenever you see our seal of accreditation, you will know that Champaign Health District has been rigorously examined and meets or exceeds national standards that promote continuous quality improvement for public health,” Jeanne Bowman, the district’s accreditation coordinator, said. “By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”

“The Champaign Health District joins the growing ranks of accredited health departments in a strong commitment to their public health mission,” said PHAB President and CEO Kaye Bender, PhD, RN, FAAN. “The peer-review process provides valuable feedback to inform health departments of their strengths and areas for improvement, so that they can better protect and promote the health of the people they serve in their communities. Residents of a community served by a nationally accredited health department can be assured that their health department has demonstrated the capacity to protect and promote the health of that community.”

The national accreditation program was created collaboratively over a 10-year period by hundreds of public health practitioners working at the national, Tribal, state and local levels. Since the program’s launch in September 2011, hundreds of public health departments have applied to PHAB for accreditation, and hundreds of public health practitioners from across the nation have been trained to serve as volunteer peer site visitors for the program.

Champaign Health District services include communicable disease investigations, immunization clinics, inspections, public health nursing services, issuance of health-related licenses/permits, and emergency preparedness. Champaign Health District is located in Suite Q-100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For more information, call the Health District at 937-484-1605 or visit www.champaignhd.com

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign Health District.

Info from the Champaign Health District.