The Katawicks to entertain in free concert

The Katawicks will provide entertainment for the second of six free outdoor “Sounds of Summer” concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The performance will be 7-9 p.m. June 29 at Freshwater Farms, located on U.S. Route 68, just north of Urbana. The concert will be held rain or shine. Food will be available for purchase.

Musician Jake Gabbard will open for The Katawicks.

Allison Justice and Matt Washburn formed The Katawicks in Springfield in 2011. Matt and Allison are both graduates of Shawnee High School. Once Allison graduated from high school and Matt graduated from college the two moved to Nashville, Tennessee. The Katawicks spent their first year in Nashville. The band decided to take a break before re-forming in 2018. After re-forming, The Katawicks released their first single, “Sink Away,” in July of 2018 followed by their second single, “It’s Funny, You Know.”

Staff report

Info from the Champaign County Arts Council.

