Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 8 a.m. special session, Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to discuss Communications Center upgrades

Joint meeting of Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations and Fiscal boards: 9 a.m. (after Ops Board meeting), county Community Center, Urbana

Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center Governing Board: 9 a.m. special meeting, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, 904 Miami St., Urbana, to appoint a new board member to fill a vacancy

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Star Wars Program: 1 p..m. St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Sun Catcher Craft: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

District 127 – Food, Fun and Friendship: 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W.Main St.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana