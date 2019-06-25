Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12
Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 8 a.m. special session, Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to discuss Communications Center upgrades
Joint meeting of Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations and Fiscal boards: 9 a.m. (after Ops Board meeting), county Community Center, Urbana
Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center Governing Board: 9 a.m. special meeting, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, 904 Miami St., Urbana, to appoint a new board member to fill a vacancy
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
Star Wars Program: 1 p..m. St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12
Sun Catcher Craft: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
District 127 – Food, Fun and Friendship: 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12
Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.
Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W.Main St.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – PG: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana