Over the Hilltop winners

The Second Annual “Over The Hilltop” Disc Golf Tournament was held Saturday, June 22, at the Urbana Hilltop Disc Golf Course, Melvin Miller Park. Proceeds benefit the Hilltop Disc Golf Club for course improvement. First place winners were by age group (left to right): Dan Walter (70+), Jeff McCall (60-69), and Del Wallace (50-59).

