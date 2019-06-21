Mercy Health recognized for cardiac surgery

SPRINGFIELD – The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has awarded Mercy Health-Springfield for the eighth time with a three-star rating, the highest rating, for patient care and outcomes in heart bypass surgery.

The society’s review notes that patients benefited from lower blood transfusion rate, less time in the operating room and less time on a ventilator, all of which are quality parameters leading to lower complication rates for patients undergoing surgery.

“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons represents more than 7,600 surgeons, researchers and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible patient outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lungs and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest,” said Adam Groshans, interim president, Mercy Health-Springfield. “Their star rating system is one of the most highly regarded overall measures of quality in health care and I applaud our doctors, nurses and staff on once again earning their top honor. Our team’s dedication to quality helps ensure that our patients benefit from the best possible care.”

