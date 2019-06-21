Then & Now – The Original Boston Store

Then – This is a circa 1911 photo (#2005) of the original location of the Boston Store at 109 Scioto St., Urbana. The clothing and department store was opened in 1910 by Harry Bernstein and Martin Reich at this location. Martin Reich is on the far right. The store was called the Fair Store. The store moved to 121 N. Main St. in 1917 and was named the Boston Store.

Now – This 2019 photo is of the same location. Note the address number is 107 above the door. Clearly, the configuration of the storefront is similar to that in 1911. Apparently the street number was changed. The Champaign County Historical Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.